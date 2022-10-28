Chief Minister Hosts Dinner to Celebrate Diwali

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2022 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo hosted a dinner to celebrate the festival of Diwali last night at No 6 Convent Place.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It was a pleasure to host last night’s special celebration of Diwali, the festival of light that symbolizes the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.



“This was particularly poignant for Minister Daryanani and I as we lit the Diya together with His Excellency Sir David Steel, His Worship the Mayor Christian Santos, representatives of the Hindu community and temple, the Muslim community, the Jewish community and the Catholic community.



“It was a memorable moment that represents the harmony, mutual respect and deep relationships enjoyed in Gibraltar across all faiths and creeds. I wish everyone celebrating a very Happy Diwali!’



