Seasonal Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Open for Walk-in

Written by YGTV Team on 28 October 2022 .

The GHA are rolling out the administration of a COVID-19 booster vaccine that provides immunity against both the original and Omicron variants of the virus. This programme is running in conjunction with the Seasonal Influenza vaccine and the GHA says both are safe to be administered at the same time.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine will now be able to walk-in to the clinic without a pre- booked appointment. For further information on vaccine eligibility, please see Press Release 723/2022 - https://bit.ly/3TFv87I



The vaccine clinic at the Primary Care Centre will be open for walk-ins 5:00pm – 8:00pm each weekday and on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9:00am to 1:30pm.



The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘Vaccination is the best way to protect yourself this winter, especially if you’re in one of the specified at-risk categories. This COVID-19 booster is different from previous ones because it protects against both the original strain and the Omicron strain. I had my vaccines this week and I strongly encourage all those eligible to attend the clinic, either by appointment or simply by popping in.’



