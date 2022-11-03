Gibraltar In London - Over 1000 People Hosted At Private Government Events

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

Albert Isola, Minister with responsibility for Digital and Financial Services, hosted a PrivateClients & Family Offices lunch on Wednesday 2nd November in the Gladstone library at the National Liberal Club.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This was the 5th financial services event held over 3 days and was attended by City professionals with a specialisation in private client and family office work.

Minister Isola introduced the event speaking, once again, on the importance of transparency and the adherence to international standards, the professionalism of Gibraltar’s private client sector and the very close relationship that Gibraltar enjoys with UK based family offices and professional intermediaries such as law and accountancy firms.

The keynote speaker for the event was Stuart Musgrave who is both an expert in servicing the needs of high net worth families as well as directfirst hand experience of being in family structures; his own dating from the 1870s in Ireland; deriving from a major retailing business.

Mr Musgrave’s principal theme was that of the importance of appropriate communication within family governance structures; that can adapt and thereby endure the stresses that each new generation can bring as siblings move to first cousins and second cousins etc.

Minister Isola also took this opportunity to thank alltheGibraltar FinanceCentreDepartment staff, those present in London at the events and those supporting them remotely, for the organisation and delivery of 5 events, over 3 days, that had attracted over 1,000 attendees in total.

Lastly theMinister praised the private sector participants and attendeeswithoutwhom these types of financial services seminars could never be a success.





