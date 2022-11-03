Blockchain and Crypto Community Attend Gibraltar Finance DLT Seminar in London

Written by YGTV Team on 03 November 2022 .

Minister Albert Isola hosted The DLT Seminar on Tuesday in Level 39, 1 Canada Square in Canary Wharf.

The DLT Seminar, one of Gibraltar Finance’s annual events in London, was attended by over 160 industry, regulatory and governmental representatives.



Minister Isola opened the event, extended a warm welcome to guests and provided an update on Gibraltar’s ongoing development. He highlighted that the venue was the birthplace of Gibraltar’s DLT journey some six years ago with the first ever event being hosted in that same fintech facility.



William Gracia, Head of DLT at the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission then provided a regulatory update.



Two panel sessions followed, the first covering the Government’s initiative in piloting a process in which it will integrate blockchain technology into its legacy systems to streamline government services. This was moderated by Anthony Provasoli, co-chair of the Gibraltar Association of New Technologies (GANT) and panellists included Christopher Woolnough, IOV Labs, Alfonso Monroy, Bitso and Pablo Mosquera, Extrimian.



The second panel discussed the importance of the 10th Regulatory Principle to the DLT Regulatory Framework, establishing standards of market integrity in the digital asset space. Contributing to the discussion, led by GANT co-chair Joey Garcia, were leading industry experts Lee Schneider - Ava Labs and Joshua Ashley Klayman - Linklaters LLP who had both travelled from the US to join the event and industry participants Jonathan Parnell - Eqonex, Jenna Wright - LMAX Digital and Vitalli Kedya - Currency.com.



Minister Isola stated, “The DLT sector in Gibraltar continues to go from strength to strength as we continue to develop our regulatory framework and support those firms that make Gibraltar their regulatory home. Our stated aim is to ensure that quality firms who wish to develop a long-term sustainable relationship with us continue to enjoy our full support. I am delighted to be in London to highlight the benefits we offer firms seeking the regulatory certainty we offer.”





