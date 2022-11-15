Gibraltar Defence Police Take Part In Taser Training

15 November 2022

A Gibraltar Defence Police officer recently took part in a taser training course in Axon, Daventry.

PC Kevin Jeffries was among 12 people who took part in the course. Some were serving police officers and others were either retired officers or military armourers.



During the one day course, the students were taught a number of valuable skills such as how to carry out diagnostics, how to find faults, maintenance and the extraction of evidence from the taser.



The training PC Jeffries learned will allow GDP to expand and create a network within the Taser community. Although this will initially increase PC Jeffries’ workload, two further officers will be trained as technicians, which will help to distribute the workload.



