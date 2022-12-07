TSD Advises Regular Maintenance Of Pipage Systems

On the advice of the Technical Services Department, the Government has reminded the public that they are responsible for the regular maintenance of their private drainage systems.

A statement from the Government follows below:

There have been various instances highlighted as the fault of HMGoG on social media in the last 24 hours, but upon inspection and assessment Technical Services have found that certain individual properties have suffered flooding and damage due to drainage pipes being almost completely blocked with general sewage waste and leaving next to no flow capacity in their lines. This is the legal responsibility of the property owner and NOT the Government. This maintenance must be carried out by the property owner on a timely and regular basis.

