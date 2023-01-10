The Sovereign Art Foundation Global Students Prize 2022: Two Talented Young Artists from Gibraltar Amongst Shortlist

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2023 .

The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) have announced the shortlist of the 2023 global edition of their annual art prize for secondary school students, with £4,300 in grants on offer for winning artists and their schools. Among the talented young artists vying for the title of ‘Global’ winners are the winners from The Gibraltar Students Prize – David Llamas and Alex Moreno, both of Bayside Comprehensive School.

Started in Hong Kong in 2003, SAF is a non-profit organisation that promotes contemporary art talent through its international art prizes, while raising funds for various charitable programmes. The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prizes run in ten countries and are designed to celebrate the importance of art in the education system by identifying talented young artists and rewarding successful secondary-school art programmes to the benefit of a greater number of students.



The Sovereign Art Foundation Global Students Prize will see 16 artworks by students from Gibraltar, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Isle of Man, London, Malta and Gozo, Portugal and Mauritius, united in an online exhibition. These finalists were previously named winners in their respective regions during 2022, being selected either by a local judging panel or cinching the popular vote from members of the public.



The SAF Global Students Prize 2023 will select a Judges’ Prize, awarded to the student selected by a jury comprised of noted professionals, including: Catalina Swinburn, Chilean visual artist, Howard Bilton, Founder and Chairman of SAF; Joe, AKA ‘The Doodle Boy’; Joyce Ng, Head of Gallery & Exhibitions, Asia Society Hong Kong Centre; and Tiffany Pinkstone, Executive Director of SAF. The public will also be invited to vote for their favourite work, with the most popular piece to receive the title of Global Public Vote Prize Winner. Votes can be cast online until 18:00hrs GMT, 27 January 2023.



This global competition will enable cultural exchange between nations, showcasing artworks by the most talented and promising students from across the world. The online exhibition runs until 31 January, when the winners will be announced, also online.



