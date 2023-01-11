Chief Minister Meets With RG Warrant Officer Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor Following His Recent Success

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2023 .

Yesterday, the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, hosted a tea for Royal Gibraltar Regiment Warrant Officer Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor at No.6 Convent Place following his recent success in achieving runner up at the CGS Sportsman of the year Award at last year’s Army Sports Award 2022.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Royal Gibraltar RegimentWarrantOfficer Ethaniel Jeffries-Mor with his familyAndrew, Noah and Chloe, to tea at my office yesterday to celebrate his recent success in achieving runner up as CGS Sportsman of the year. This is yet another example of Gibraltarian success internationally and I congratulate Ethaniel on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar.”



