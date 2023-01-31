Government Says Chamber’s Views “Affected Changes” In Trade Union Legislation

Written by YGTV Team on 31 January 2023 .

The Government has replied to the statement from the Chamber of Commerce on the trade union recognition legislation.

The Government says it reminds the Chamber that meetings were held with the Chamber on this subject, “their views were received orally and in writing and that those views affected changes which the Government made to the legislation.”



A statement continued: “The Chamber's written feedback was on a draft of a Bill that was the basis on which the regulations have now been finalised.



“Additionally, the parties that make up the Government put in their election manifesto that we would introduce this law and the vast majority of the voting public, by three to one in 2015 and by two to one in 2019 decided that, contrary to the Chamber's view, that such a law was necessary.”



