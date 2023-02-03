Gibraltar Defence Police’s Visit To St Martin’s School

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2023 .

Last week, the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) visited St Martin’s School as part of the “People Who Help Us” Initiative.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The session was directed by Sergeant Dickson, Police Constable Johnson, and Police Constable Ward, who provided an overview of the purpose of the police and what actual policing means to children.

Khoki, a trained Gibraltar Defence Police dog, paid a visit to the children who had the opportunity to interact with the specially training explosives dog and inspect various police equipment.

GDP’s Training Officer, Inspector Buhagiar, stated: “We are honoured to have had the ability to come down to St Martin’s School for this visit. It is crucial that children of all ages and abilities see police officers in a positive light and understand that we are willing to assist them in their time of need.

Explaining the importance of police officers to the children, enables them to see that we are approachable, and they are able to contact us anytime they require police assistance.”



