Gibraltar/ Tangier Exchange, Gallery Kent Exhibition Success

Written by YGTV Team on 07 February 2023 .

Gibraltar and its links with Morocco were celebrated at the launch of the art exhibition as part of the Gibraltar Tangier exchange, which opened last night.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Minister for Culture, The Hon.Prof John Cortes opened the event which saw a great turnout to include a visit by Lala Malika Alaoui from the Moroccan Royal Family. The occasion was a colourful and celebratory affair with live music from the Gibraltar Sea Scouts and Moroccan band Wlad Merdiya who had visited Gibraltar in 2020 as part of the first phase of the exchange, also performing.

The work of nine artists is represented in Tangier’s GalleryKent a well-located establishmentin the centre of the city. The artists represented are Chris-Anne Alcantara, Paul Cosquieri, Shane Dalmedo Ermelinda Duarte, Jane Langdon, Mark Montovio, Bathsheba Peralta, Gino Sanguinetti and Willa Vasquez with the majority able to travel to Tangier for the occasion. Their works provide a great variety of content with Gibraltar’s Rocks and other landscape features highlighted, as well as paintings that reflect childhood memories, culture,the sea and nature. A mixture of acrylics, oils, mixed media, ceramics, wood and metal in their paintings and sculptures.

Commenting on the event Minister Cortes said: “This exchange will be of tremendous benefit to both artistic communities and will be a gateway for future cultural exchanges with other small nations and neighbouring towns, tonight’s turnout an example of the interest and support shown towards the Rock a neighbouring community which has many links with Tangier and Morocco.”

Commenting on the exchange GCS CEO Seamus Byrne said: “The cultural connections this artistic exchange is already generating will serve to significantly bring our communities closer through culture, understanding, and friendship”.

More events are planned for nextweekwith the launch of a song produced byAdrian Pisarello, Liam and Wadie Ismael that has been a couple of years in the making, reflecting the cultural differences and similarities between both communities.Atalk on Gibraltar’s National Gallery and artists will be delivered by GCS Head of Cultural Development Davina Barbara.





