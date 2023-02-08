Let’s Connect: Children’s Mental Health Week Art Exhibition

Written by YGTV Team on 08 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service are marking Children’s Mental Health week with the launch of an art exhibition at the Gema Gallery.

A statement from the Government follows below:

During the last few weeks, members from all four youth clubs have been engaging in workshops around the many ways we are connected and learning about the values that connecting with others can have to our emotional and mental well-being. Members have used many mediums to express their ideas on connection, from animation, to clay work, photography, painting and collage making; to name a few.

The Youth Committee, Youth Café and the Mingle members were able to culminate these workshops with a weekend residential at the Europa Retreat Centre, giving the participants a great opportunity to experience how to connect with others. The Minister for Youth, the Hon. Steven Linares visited the group at the Retreat Centre, taking an interest in the work produced and the journey the group had taken to complete the project.

Youth Committee members and the Minister for Youth officially opened the exhibition at the GEMA Galleries, where family, friends and professionals who work with young people were given the opportunity to experience young people’s artistic perspective on mental well-being; under the theme of ‘Let’s Connect’.

Anyonewishing to see the exhibition can do so until Monday 13th February 2023. The GEMA gallery is located at Montagu Bastion, LineWall Road and is open from Monday-Friday 11-3pm, with a late opening until 6pm on Tuesday & Thursday.