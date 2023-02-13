GAMPA Announces International Women's Day Collaboration With Parasol Foundation

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2023 .

The Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts (GAMPA) have announced, in partnership with the Parasol Foundation, the ‘All About Women’ project; a programme of events to celebrate International Women's Day 2023. This project aims to celebrate women in the arts - giving a platform to female creatives and allowing them the opportunity to tell diverse and distinct stories - many of which are inspired by women in their own lives.

The project kicked off with a closed workshop with female members of Clubhouse Gibraltar where several different female practitioners came together to share their knowledge and empower women through drama, movement and music.

The programme of events opening ceremony will take place at the historic GEMA Gallery on 27th February, with an all female exhibition curated by Kitchen Studios. The exhibition will be diverse showcase, displaying a curation of interdisciplinary works inspired and created by women. The exhibition will be open to the public from the 28th February – 10th March.

The 3rd March will see an all female music recital at the City Hall. This recital aims to showcase the talents of female musicians in Gibraltar, whilst celebrating music written and sung by women.

On the 8th & 9th March there will be an immersive theatre performance at the GEMA Gallery. This performance will explore themes of sisterhood, motherhood and the experience of being a woman - whilst also drawing inspiration from influential women in history.

Finally, we round off the project with a panel discussion at City Hall, which will be led by Parasol Foundation’s Nyreen Llamas. A panel of young people will come together to discuss this year’s International Women's Day 2023 theme ‘Embrace Equity.’

Tickets for all events will be available as from Monday 13th February at www.buytickets.gi.

Due to the kind generosity of The Parasol Foundation, these events will be offered to the public for free.



