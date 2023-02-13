World’s Largest Ocean-going Wooden Sailing Ship To Visit Gibraltar In April

Written by YGTV Team on 13 February 2023 .

The world’s largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship, Götheborg of Sweden, will make Gibraltar its second stopover on the ship’s European Tour 2023. It is the first time the ship visits Gibraltar. Götheborg will be in Gibraltar 6 – 9 April and will be moored at the Mid Harbour Marina.

Götheborg of Sweden is a unique replica of an 18th century Swedish East India Company merchant ship that sank outside of Gothenburg in 1745. The replica took ten years to build and was launched 20 years ago, in 2003. In 2023, the ship is sailing in Europe and invites people to sail along as deckhands on board or visit the ship while in port.



Coming from Sète in the south of France, Gibraltar will be the second stopover on the European Tour 2023. After the stopover in Gibraltar, a long and adventurous sailing leg through the Straights of Gibraltar, along the coast of Portugal and across the Bay of Biscay is waiting.



“ We are delighted and proud to welcome the magnificent ship Götheborg to Gibraltar for the very first time", said Vijay Daryanani Minister for Business, Tourism & The Port



" We are now looking forward to the opportunity for visitors to board and experience the Götheborg before she sets out through the Straits of Gibraltar to head north.”



The ship will be moored at the central location Mid Harbour Marina and will be open to the public during its stay in Gibraltar.



“ We have passed Gibraltar on two occasions before; last year after our stopover in Malaga and in 2007 on our way back to Sweden from China. Now we are excited to finally make an official stopover in this iconic place,” said Kristoffer Bennis, Expedition Director at Götheborg of Sweden.



Last year, Götheborg of Sweden attracted plenty of attention during her expedition. She made 13 stopovers in eleven countries across Europe. More than 60,000 people visited the ship during the different stopovers, and 500 people sailed with the ship as deckhands. One of the most noticed and publicised stopovers was London, where thousands of people greeted the ship as she sailed up the Thames and passed Tower Bridge.



