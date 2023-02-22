Unite Expresses Concerns Over “Lack of Support” For Members Within GHA Dentistry

Unite has expressed its “serious concern over staffing levels, lack of support and inaccurate information” shared by the employer and Government regarding staffing levels in GHA Dentistry.

A statement continued: “In answer to GBC questions back in May 2022 Government whilst commenting on the significant pandemic related dentistry backlog, provided inaccurate information regarding orthodontics, a vacancy for a consultant orthodontist and the distribution of work across the remaining dentistry members. When addressing parliament in October 2022, the Minister for Health stated that the dentistry department had “five dentists and two orthodontists” and that “there is a vacancy for one orthodontist which is in the process of being filled”. Parliament were also advised that “we have orthodontists in private practice helping us”.



“The reality is very different, with a dentistry department that has reduced from pre-pandemic levels of 6.3 full time equivalent dentists and two full time equivalent orthodontists to a current staffing level of five dentists and one orthodontist. The union and Dental Department are not aware of any on-going recruitment process for a consultant orthodontist. There has been a doubling of workload for the remaining orthodontist since March 2020. The orthodontic work has not been spread amongst the existing dentists, additionally Unite & the Dental Department are not aware of any private orthodontists helping out the GHA. This misinformation demonstrates a lack of understanding about the Dental Department and the reality on the ground.



“Unite have repeatedly informed the GHA & Ministry of Health of these inaccuracies requesting that they provide a public correction to the original statements, yet no correction has been forthcoming.”



Unite Gibraltar’s Regional Officer Sam Hennessy stated “The GHA Dentistry Department remains under immense strain in trying to tackle the enormous backlog which is out of the department’s control. Government acknowledged back in May 2022 that the pandemic had decimated dentistry globally citing 1,700 children in Gibraltar waiting for their first check-up. Yet despite this the union’s members in GHA Dentistry are having to deal with this unprecedented backlog with less staff that pre-pandemic.



“The misinformation regarding staffing levels and recruitment processes do not assist a service that is on its knees and the professionals within GHA Dentistry remain extremely frustrated with the massive waiting lists, particularly for children to see a dentist. Unite therefore calls for additional resources to address the backlog in the short-term.



“Unite remains committed to working with the GHA in supporting the urgent needs of the Dental Department through the recently commissioned Dental review; however the current challenges are negatively impacting the department and the community.”