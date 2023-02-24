Government Welcomes Unanimous Support for Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy

Written by YGTV Team on 24 February 2023 .

The Government says it’s pleased to note the unanimous support by the DPC of the Gibraltar Active Travel Strategy at yesterday morning’s meeting.

A statement continued: “This document, launched in January this year, is hugely important and aims to present the Government’s vision for the future of active travel which encompasses walking and cycling as real, sustainable and healthy alternative ways of moving.



“Urban mobility is hugely important in modern cities both large and small, and brings together many concepts including that of green Gibraltar, the child friendly city, living streets, the 15-minute city, the Climate Change Strategy and the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Parking Plan (STTPP) which was launched in March 2017. In fact, the Gibraltar Active Strategy develops on Chapter 6 of the STTPP.



“The document will now sit within the auspices of Town Planning and form an important part of the new Gibraltar Development Plan. Urban Planners, architects and developers may be able to tap into this resource to ensure that their plans dovetail into the strategy’s vision of healthier, greener, and environmentally positive streetscapes.”



The Minister for Transport, Paul Balban, said: “It is hugely gratifying to see that all the work that has gone into this project, this vision, has been so well received and approved unanimously as a truly positive step in the right direction. I am very excited to bring this Strategy to life and at street level for everyone to enjoy regardless of our age or ability.”



The Minister for Education and the Environment, John Cortes, said: “This is tremendous news for all of us who care about our environment, our air quality, and developing a healthy way of life. Such a scheme would have been unimaginable a decade ago and shows the progress we have made in environmental awareness in our community over recent years."



