New Tax Professionals’ Organisation Launched In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 27 February 2023 .

A new tax professionals’ organisation, the Gibraltar Association of Tax Advisers (GATA), was formally launched on Friday 17th February after holding an inaugural meeting at the offices of Hassans attended by the founding Chartered Tax Advisers based on the Rock.

A statement from GATA follows below:

The objective of the group is to promote the profession of tax adviser whether by publicly highlighting issues relevant to tax, by promoting tax education amongst the relevant professions and the public in general and encouraging and facilitating those who work in tax relevant professions or who have an interest in tax to undertake study for qualifications relevant to the profession of tax adviser within Gibraltar.

Grahame Jackson, newly appointed Chair of GATA, commented:

“The profession of tax adviser is distinct from the professions of accountant or lawyer, and whilst there is much overlap between the three professions, the founding members believe that it would be beneficial to Gibraltar and the profession of tax adviser in Gibraltar for there to be a professional organisation which represents and promotes the profession of tax adviser.

This is particularly important at time when the profession of “tax adviser” grows in its international profile and the global taxation system becomes ever more complex. We are looking forward to working with all relevant well-established organisations, towards common goals involving taxation.”

Membership of GATA is open to anyone who holds either the Chartered Tax Adviser qualification or the Advanced Diploma in International Taxation or who are Fellows of the Chartered Institute of Taxation or any equivalent qualification issued by a national institute of taxation representing the profession of tax adviser in the relevant jurisdiction.



In the first year of operation there will be no fee to join, an open invitation stands to all those who meet the entry requirements and who are interested in joining. Interested professionals are requested to email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information.