TG Pays Tribute To Louis Triay

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2023 .

Together Gibraltar has mourned the loss of Louis Triay.

A statement from the party continued: “Gibraltar mourns the loss of Louis Triay, an extraordinary man who made numerous contributions to our community through the years. He served in the Gibraltar Legislative Council, - an early precursor to our parliament - in the 60’s, running as an independent and eventually serving as a minister with the AACR Government that presided over Franco’s closure of the frontier in 1969. He was a man of integrity and great dedication in the fulfilment of his public duties.”



TG leader Marlene Hassan Nahon said: "He enjoyed a lengthy and very successful career in the law and accomplished impressive sporting feats even in his latter years, however it is his boundless vitality and energy that I will always remember him by. He was an example of passion and joie de vivre, an attitude he maintained until the very last days of his life in which he was often seen zooming around town on his motorbike. He inspired me to live life with positivity and courage, and I know his infectious enthusiasm touched many others in a similar way.



“Despite the loss and sadness that I am sure will be felt by his closest and dearest, I have no doubt that many will celebrate having witnessed an extraordinary life, lived to the absolute fullest."

Rest in peace.