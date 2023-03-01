CSRO Resumes Printing ID Cards After Delays Caused by Technical Fault

Written by YGTV Team on 01 March 2023 .

The Government has apologised for the recent delays in the production of e-ID cards.

The problem was a fault in a High Security Module (HSM) 2, which required replacing, and this impacted on the ability of the CSRO to print ID cards. Immediate action was taken to procure a replacement part. Works to install and test the new part are now complete and the CSRO has resumed the printing of ID cards today.



This unfortunate delay meant that 917 ID cards were placed on hold. The CSRO says it will immediately begin to clear this backlog, and will print approximately 200 cards per day.



