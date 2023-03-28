Minister For Equality Meets The Voice Of Young People

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2023 .

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, invited the Voice of Young People to discuss a number of topics relating to Equality.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister Sacramento welcomed the Voice of Young People and explained the work streams of the Ministry for Equality. This was followed by a presentation by the Ministry of Equality team, where they highlighted the different achievements that the Ministry had worked on since it was created in 2011, principally on disability, gender, sexual orientation and domestic abuse.

Following the presentation, Minister Sacramento asked the members of the Voice of Young People about their areas of concern and also what they felt could be done to improve visibility and communication on issues of equality to younger audiences.Acoupleof collaborative future projects were also discussed. The event gave the attendees an opportunity to participate and also voice different concerns they had.

Youth & Community Worker for the Gibraltar Youth Service, Sarah Wadsworth said: “Whilst they were nervous going in, they immediately felt very welcomed and comfortable. They really appreciated the effort and fuss that had been made of them. The discussions were thought provoking and they felt valued having their opinions and ideas listened to by the team. They learnt more about the ways in which the ministry is targeting issues around inequality and hope to collaborate on an awareness campaign in the future.”

The Minister for Equality, the Hon Samantha Sacramento, MP, said: “I have always been impressed by the Voice of Young People and I consider them to be a good sounding board and source of guidance, their views are important and they matter to me. They were very eager to participate in the discussions and provide us with different ideas on topics we should consider and how to reach out to young people. It is very encouraging to see that issues relating to equality and inclusivity are instilled in our youth.We must take every opportunity to keep reaching out to young people to hear their views and I look forward to continue our work with this engaging and enthusiastic group.”





