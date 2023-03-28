Stylos Dance Studios Set To Represent Gibraltar At Dance World Cup Finals In Portugal In June

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2023 .

Stylos says all 36 Routines have qualified to represent Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. 34 of the 36 competing routines received at least 90 Marks, with 23 of those achieving 95 Marks and above.

A statement from Stylos follows below:

Stylos Dance Studios have gone above and beyond receiving the most incredible marks at this year‘s Dance World Cup Gibraltar Qualifier held on Saturday 18th March. All 36 Routines have qualified to represent Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal. 34 of the 36 competing routines received at least 90 Marks, with 23 of those achieving 95 Marks and above.

International Judge and West End Star, Emma Hunter, commended the Stylos Dance Studios teachers and choreographers for the incredibly high standard of all the participating dancers. The major awards Stylos won were as follows:

Overall Large Group Winner - Senior Large Group Lyrical ‘Piece By Piece’ 97 Marks

Overall Small Group Winner - Children Small Group Contemporary ’Speaking In Tongues’ 97 Marks

Overall Duet/Trio - Senior Duet/Trio Jazz ‘Hotel California’ 96.8 Marks

Overall Senior Solo - Amy Wink ‘Human’ 96 Marks

Overall Junior Solo - Anna Jimenez ’Stone Cold’ 97.1 Marks

Overall Children Solo - Ella Hurtado ‘A Pale’ 97.6 Marks

Overall Mini Solo - Anna Pecino ‘Freddy’ 96.5 Marks

The are incredibly grateful to Dance World Cup for providing the most incredible opportunities and always putting the dancers first.