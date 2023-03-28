Gibraltar FA And Mindspace Project Deliver Resilience Through Sport Session

Written by YGTV Team on 28 March 2023 .

Last Friday morning, the Gibraltar Football Association and The Mindspace Project partnered to deliver a resilience through sport session to the Year 3 students at St Joseph’s Upper Primary School, as part of the School’s Project Week. The session was aimed at encouraging children to have a positive mindset and to believe that they can achieve anything they set their minds to.

The session began with the children being divided into groups and engaging in various activities that encouraged them to trust each other and work as a team. The Mindspace Project team made the children think about how they feel when they achieve their goals and how they feel when they fail. The students then discussed and learned how to train their minds to transform negative thoughts into positive ones and how to help each other overcome their negative feelings.



The children were inspired to have a positive outlook and to believe in themselves and their abilities. Through the activities, they learned the importance of teamwork and the power of positive thinking. The session also emphasised the value of perseverance and how it is essential to overcome obstacles and achieve success.



A statement ended: “The Gibraltar FA is committed to empower children through sports and encourage them to develop important life skills such as resilience, teamwork and positive thinking. The session with St Joseph’s Upper Primary School was a great success and the children left feeling motivated and inspired. Activities like these will continue to be implemented to empower our young generation and help them realise their full potential.”