Recruitment Starts For Miss Teen Gibraltar 2023

Recruitment for the 2023 Miss Teen Gibraltar pageant is now open. The pageant will be held on Saturday 12th August at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

A statement from No1 Models follows below:

No1 Models is inviting young ladies to sign up to the 2023 Miss Teen Gibraltar Pageant. The Pageant will be held on Saturday 12th August at the Alameda Open-Air Theatre.

Contestants must be aged between 14 (as at 12th August 2023) and not more than 19 years old (as at March 2024). The winner of the Pageant will represent Gibraltar at the Miss Teen Universe Pageant held at the Dominican Republic, Charlize Buhagiar reigning Miss Teen Gibraltar recently placed Top 10 in said pageant..

No1 Models are encouraging young ladies to use this as a platform to express and challenge themselves and not miss out on a positive and rewarding experience. It will also provide entrants with an opportunity to be involved in a unique production with a great team of experienced and talented professionals.

Entry forms are available from No1 Models. For further information please contact No1 Models on telephone 54028980 or e-mail: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Closing date for entries is on Friday 14th April 2023.