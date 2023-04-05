Shane Dalmedo Makes Royal Academy Summer Exhibition Shortlist

Written by YGTV Team on 05 April 2023 .

Local artist Shane Dalmedo has been shortlisted for this year’s Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition. The artwork selected is a sculpture called Sunday Drive, this will now go through to the next round, in London, in May, with Shane’s participation. Shane has submitted work for the RA’s exhibition on six occasions since 2014 and has been shortlisted on three. From her previous shortlisted entries, a painting and a sculpture, got through the two rounds of selection.

This piece won the Sculpture Award in the Spring Visual Arts Competition in 2022. A digital image of the work was initially submitted with this shortlisted to 4000 entries, there are usually around 16,500 public entries.

The Summer exhibition is the Royal Academy’s annual celebration of art and artists, run without interruption since 1769. It shows every imaginable medium – from prints, paintings, film and photography to sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent. Every year, a different committee of artists and architects select over 1,000 works for display. The theme this year is Only Connect, which can be “as simple or as complex as you like,” co-ordinator David Remfry says.





