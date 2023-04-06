GSD’s Attempt At Political Point Scoring Over Eastern Beach Clear And Obvious Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 06 April 2023 .

The Government has accused the GSD of “political point scoring” over Eastern Beach.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government notes the recent statement made by the GSD on the Eastern Beach Promenade project and the subsequent comments on social media by its leader, Mr Azopardi.

The comments made by the GSD are a cynical attempt at pulling the wool over the electorate’s eyes on this issue.

As the Opposition are already aware, the Eastern beach promenade project is being undertaken by Community Supplies and Services Limited. The Government specifically answered already questions from the GSD on this issue at the last session of Parliament. During that session, the Minister for Economic Development, Sir Joe Bossano, said, in answers to Questions from Mr Clinton, that “the present works ongoing at Eastern Beach are expected to be completed by the end of April and resumed after the close of the bathing season.”

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “It is clear from the statements issued by the GSD that they are simply trying to cause concern amongst beachgoers. They are scraping the bottom of the barrel to secure a few votes by the usual sleight of hand that Mr Azopardi deploys when he has no good arguments left. The Government already confirmed to the GSD in Parliament that the current works would cease at the end of April and would recommence after the summer. To be clear, this project is one that is being done with the interest of beachgoers at heart and will only further enhance the area. By the time the bathing season starts in earnest, the area will have been restored for normal use."





