Gibraltar Port Authority Staff Complete Training Certificate For Port Facility Security Officer

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2023 .

A number of staff from the Gibraltar Port Authority recently completed a training programme for Port Facility Security Officer (PFSO) to meet their mandatory training commitments.

A statement from the Gibraltar Port Authority follows below:

The opportunity was also taken by other Authority staff to undertake the training as part of their personal and professional development programme. The three-day course was delivered by Scott Breckenridge, Associate Lecturer in Strategic Studies and Projects Officer for the Centre for Seapower and Strategy at the University of Plymouth with the course being designed for any security officer with overall responsibility for port security under the UK’s Department for Transport guidelines.

The training programme consisted of several workshops, a presentation from each participant followed by an exam and focused on the responsibilities of the PFSO in accordance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code, port facility security plans, coordination of search plans and security operations, development, maintenance and review of port facility access controls and the conduct of port security assessments and threat analyses.

John Ghio, CEO and Captain of the Port wished to thank Mr Breckenridge for delivering this important training programme to GPA staff.

Minister for the Port, the Hon Vijay Daryanani stated “The continuous training and personal development among GPA personnel demonstrates both the Government’s and GPA’s strong commitment to having a first class professional team in place”.





