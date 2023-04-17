St Paul’s Takes Part In SNAG's Autism Acceptance Week Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 17 April 2023 .

St Paul’s School recently took part in SNAG's Autism Acceptance Week campaign and raised £192 in aid of SNAG.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG celebrated Autism Acceptance Week with a weeklong campaign under the banner ‘All the Colours of the Spectrum’ ending on the 2nd of April.

St Paul’s School very kindly supported this campaign and celebrated diversity, different abilities and autism acceptance by inviting children to attend school in bright coloured clothing on the last day of term before Easter Break.

They also very kindly invited parents to make a voluntary donation in aid of SNAG if they wished to do so and have managed to raise an amazing £192! We are incredibly humbled and grateful for this generosity and support.

Thank you to the pupils, staff and families of St Paul’s School! We are truly touched by your kindness!