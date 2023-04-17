Gibraltar Fair To Take Place At Admiral Rooke Site In August

Written by YGTV Team on 17 April 2023 .

The Gibraltar Fair will take place at the Admiral Rooke Site, Queensway, from Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th August 2023.

A statement from the Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) follows below:

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG) is pleased to announce that the annual Gibraltar Fair will take place at the Admiral Rooke Site, Queensway, from Saturday 19th to Sunday 27th August 2023.

The fair will once again provide a wide range of attractions and activities to entertain visitors of all ages. The events are being organised by the SDGG and works on the site will commence shortly. Gibraltar Cultural Services is assisting the SDGG to ensure the smooth-running of the event.





