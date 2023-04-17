Unleashed - The Tail of Three New GDP Police Dogs

Dogs are often referred to as man’s best friend, but for officers who spend all day everyday with their furry four-legged companion, it’s more than just a friendship, it’s a bond like no other.

For the Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) officers, being able to work and play with these crime-fighting canines really is a dream come true.



Last month, two officers from the GDP travelled to Melton Mowbray, in the United Kingdom, to meet three potential recruits for the GDP Dog Section.



GDP Force Dog Officer Police Constable (PC) Johnson and PC Sodi visited the Defence Animal Training Regiment (DATR), the largest Ministry of Defence (MOD) dog training facility in the UK to meet the potential recruits - three German Shepherd working dogs.



The DATR delivers animal handling training for more than 400 personnel and role specific training for over 300 Military Working Animals per year. The military working dogs are deployed around the world in such places as Cyprus, Brunei, Germany, Mali and Gibraltar.



The GDP officers attended the training camp for two weeks to observe and work the three German Shepherds - Ron, Jesse and Tina. The three dogs were viewed undergoing different training scenarios, where the officers assessed their potential for deployment in Gibraltar.



Whilst in the UK, Ron, Jesse and Tina performed to a high standard and the GDP officers were satisfied the dogs would have no problems adapting and deploying in Gibraltar.



They finally arrived in Gibraltar last Friday and are currently carrying out environmental training with their new handlers; this will get them accustomed to the new kennel environment, Gibraltar topography and weather conditions.





