Great Gibraltar Beach Clean At Rosia Bay

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2023 .

This weekend, the Nautilus Project hosted their 102nd Great Gibraltar Beach Clean at Rosia Bay celebrating Earth Day with amazing turnout with volunteers cleaning both on land and within the sea basin.

A spokesperson said: “People from all walks of life joined the beach clean including Young Enterprise Gibraltar groups, Bundle of Gib and Seaside and the Duke Of Edinburgh Bronze/Silver/Gold participants



“Staff members from Hassans, OTWO, Clubhouse and S.M. Seruya rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in!



“Our young divers joined forces with Diving with Nic and Scuba Ellie and did an amazing job cleaning up the sea bed.



“Young sportsmen from the Gibraltar Football Association, Atlético Zabal Linense, Lincoln Red Imps FC and Gibraltar Rugby Age Grade real influencers!



“Once the refuse was retrieved, everything was meticulously checked at the Critter Station led by EcoPark and Dr Anna Belcher from the British Antarctic Survey who's currently visiting The Nautilus Project



“All the critters were safely returned to the sea.



“Secondary School Students from Bayside, Westside and Prior Park gave up their Sunday morning; inspiring us all to see the next generation rise up and lead the way.



“Our heartfelt thanks to all that trundled down and made such a difference on such a poignant date to observe Earth Day themed Invest In Our Planet.



“We're always strongest when we work together!”



Photo Credits: Nic Unt, Finlay Watson-Savignon, Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, Romany Vinent, Gaby Grech.



