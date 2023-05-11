Gibraltar Stained Glass Window Unveiled At Speaker’s House

Written by YGTV Team on 11 May 2023 .

A Gibraltar coat of arms stained glass window within the Speaker’s House has been unveiled by Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Minister John Cortes and Gibraltar representative in the UK Dominique Searle were present atthe Speaker’s Residence for a reception in honour of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies.

New stained glass windows depicting all 16 Overseas Territories (OTs) coats of arms where unveiled as a permanent and tangible reminder of the strong and close links between the UK and its wider family.



