Action For Housing Concerned For Devonport Tenants

Written by YGTV Team on 18 May 2023 .

A statement from Action For Housing on Devonport Tenants follows below:

We have read with much interest the proposal by Legacy Property Holdings Limited to construct a new residential development where Devonport building now stands, including the surrounding area which the developers describe as an ‘eye sore’! This ambitious project will include re-exposing and restoring the top of West Place of Arms to create a new public park and promenade plus creating a new commercial area along Coral Road. At first glance the project seems to have been well planned and thought out with all the essential inducements in the way of green areas, parks and the restoration of a section of old and dilapidated city walls which successive heritage ‘devoted’ governments have neglected for countless decades. Although it has to be said that a 22 storey tower block on a city wall is more of an eye sore than the current standing structure.

However there is one key aspect of this project which Action for Housing is very concerned about, and that is the welfare and protection of those tenants currently living at the Devonport apartments and whose homes will be demolished in the next 12 months. Despite the developer’s empathy towards the residents and its promise to ‘keep them up to date throughout the planning process, and remain committed to assisting tenants where possible’, what assurances do the tenants have that they will be rehoused? Mothers with young children and old people (one of which is a pensioner and has a serious medical condition) now having to suffer the great angst of uncertainty and whether they will have a roof over their heads come 2024. Extortionate rentals in Gibraltar are well documented therefore trying to find alternative accommodation at the rates currently paid by these tenants will be almost impossible.

Action for Housing would also like to implore the Ministry for Housing to review the matter and assist in any way possible so that we ensure these tenants are not left homeless.





