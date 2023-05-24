Mayor Hosts Farewell Receptions For Organisations

Written by YGTV Team on 24 May 2023 .

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos GMD has this week hosted representatives from a cross section of Gibraltar Organisations and Associations, at two evening farewell receptions held at City Hall.

A statement from the Office of the Mayor follows below:

During his two-year tenure, which is soon coming to an end, His Worship has made it his mission to reach out to all who work hard to make a difference in our community, as part of his ‘We Are One’ campaign. At the receptions he thanked all present for their tireless efforts in their respective fields. Organisations included dance groups, youth and cultural associations, scouting, girl guiding and environmental groups, as well as groups that champion inclusivity, amongst others.

In his speech His Worship commented: “In this small way of saying thank you, and I do so on behalf of everyone in Gibraltar, I would also like to encourage you to never give up and keep on persevering in your respective fields.”

His Worship also emphasised how much he has enjoyed interacting with those present during his tenure, either at City Hall or other locations, moments he will forever cherish.





