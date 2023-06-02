Public Aquarium Proposed for the Victualling Yard Storehouse

Written by YGTV Team on 02 June 2023 .

A planning application for a public aquarium at the historically significant Victualling Yard Storehouse at Rosia Bay has been submitted.

A statement from the applicants set out more details: “Jake Julian and Keith Victory, experts in reptile and fish keeping, are delighted to announce their outline planning application for the establishment of a public aquarium in Gibraltar. The proposed aquarium, set to be located on the first floor of the historically significant Victualling Yard Storehouse at Rosia Bay, aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of the global maritime ecosystem, with a particular focus on the Straits of Gibraltar. The project will actively contribute to conservation efforts, conduct important research, and provide an engaging educational experience for both locals and visitors.



“The public aquarium designed by AKS Architects and Engineers seeks to preserve the historic nature of the Victualling Yard Warehouse while creating a captivating and modern space for visitors. By restoring the first floor with minimal interventions and using historically accurate materials, the architectural features and character of the warehouse will be respected. The addition of a carefully designed second floor will provide educational and research facilities, a sea-view restaurant, function room and terrace, as well as laboratories and classrooms. The project emphasizes heritage considerations and ensures the reversibility of alterations, aiming to preserve the existing structure and features of the warehouse while integrating contemporary elements for a unique and engaging visitor experience.



“Renowned world specialists, Advanced Aquarium Technologies (AAT), will oversee the design and installation of the aquarium, ensuring adherence to the standards and best practices outlined by the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) for design and exhibit management. The aquarium will also be a member of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) Public Aquarium Network.



“The proposed public aquarium has multiple objectives, including the preservation and adaptive reuse of the historic Victualling Yard Warehouse, the establishment of a world-class public aquarium complying with WAZA standards, contribution to research and conservation efforts, educational programs for schools, creating diverse local employment opportunities, and enhancing Gibraltar's tourism industry.



“The aquarium can function as a standalone marine tourist attraction, educational and research facility, or integrate into Rosia Bay's general redevelopment plans, including a complimentary relationship with the neighbouring proposed New Natural History Museum at Parson's Lodge.



“Environmental sustainability is a key consideration for the aquarium. Measures will be implemented to minimize energy consumption and prioritize efficient building systems and equipment. This includes the use of interlinked air source heat pumps, mechanical ventilation and energy recovery, utilization of the building's thermal mass, installation of photovoltaic panels for solar energy, and implementation of rainwater harvesting and filtration systems to promote sustainable water usage.



“The proposed aquarium is committed to animal welfare, following the highest standards set by organizations like WAZA and EAZA. It will actively participate in species preservation and rehabilitation programs, contributing to the protection of marine life. The aquarium will also engage in community outreach, educational initiatives, and partnerships with research institutions and local communities.



“To manage visitor traffic and promote sustainable transportation, the aquarium will establish a dedicated bus service, designate a drop-off area for taxis and private vehicles, and explore the possibility of boat transportation to and from Rosia Bay. Additionally, the aquarium will encourage the use of public transportation, walking, cycling, and implement an online ticketing system with timed entry slots to manage visitor flow.



“This proposal will include a captivating mural by artist Jessica Darch, featuring a school of fish on the west and north elevations of the building. The mural will serve as a focal point for visitors approaching from the north, drawing them into the courtyard. Jessica Darch is renowned for her octopus mural in Upper town, ensuring a visually striking addition to the building and Rosia Bay.



“Jake Julian and Keith Victory are excited about the potential of the public aquarium project to be a welcome addition Gibraltar's tourism landscape and provide a vibrant and captivating aquatic destination. They look forward to working with local stakeholders and the community to create a fun, educational, and sustainable experience for all visitors



“About Jake Julian: Jake is a respected expert in fish and reptile keeping, known for his passion for conservation and education. He runs the Reef Pet Shop and Rainforest Café, sharing his knowledge and promoting responsible pet ownership. Jake is involved in wildlife projects and has a deep understanding of aquatic ecosystems.”