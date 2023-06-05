Nautilus Project Blue Week Award Ceremony

Written by YGTV Team on 05 June 2023 .

The Nautilus Project continued to celebrate World Oceans Day with an awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and teams were recognized for their contributions to sustainability and marine life rescue.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

We carried on celebrating World Oceans Day on Friday afternoon at the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority hosting an awards ceremony.

Bundle of Gib team #ALASKO winners of the Gibraltar Chronicle best presentation award at Young Enterprise Gibraltar received their accolades for their sustainable forward thinking

GSAC 888 Club divers, Robert Sheriff, Nicholas Barbara and Dennis Santos were awarded #marineliferescuers together with Lilly Estella, Ryan Yeo and Lyanne Valverde. Their efforts rescuing marine wildlife are exemplary

The Duke Of Edinburgh Bronze participants that successfully completed their service with us were also recognised

Pacer Adventure Challenge Series medals for endangered marine wildlife were presented with Harry walked 10km in one stint completing the dolphin challenge whilst Samuel walked 15km for the shark challenge

Massive thanks to Yolanda Pilkington from the Psychological Support Group for their generous £2000 donation

Our thanks to #DofE leaders Gaby Grech and Romany Vinent for presenting the awards together with our Nautilus Youth Leader Alexander

Well done all, your actions are inspirational