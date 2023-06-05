Nautilus Project Blue Week Award Ceremony
The Nautilus Project continued to celebrate World Oceans Day with an awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and teams were recognized for their contributions to sustainability and marine life rescue.
A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:
We carried on celebrating World Oceans Day on Friday afternoon at the Gibraltar Sports & Leisure Authority hosting an awards ceremony.
Bundle of Gib team #ALASKO winners of the Gibraltar Chronicle best presentation award at Young Enterprise Gibraltar received their accolades for their sustainable forward thinking
GSAC 888 Club divers, Robert Sheriff, Nicholas Barbara and Dennis Santos were awarded #marineliferescuers together with Lilly Estella, Ryan Yeo and Lyanne Valverde. Their efforts rescuing marine wildlife are exemplary
The Duke Of Edinburgh Bronze participants that successfully completed their service with us were also recognised
Pacer Adventure Challenge Series medals for endangered marine wildlife were presented with Harry walked 10km in one stint completing the dolphin challenge whilst Samuel walked 15km for the shark challenge
Massive thanks to Yolanda Pilkington from the Psychological Support Group for their generous £2000 donation
Our thanks to #DofE leaders Gaby Grech and Romany Vinent for presenting the awards together with our Nautilus Youth Leader Alexander
Well done all, your actions are inspirational