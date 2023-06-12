Action For Housing Releases Election Wish List

12 June 2023

Action for Housing have released their Election Wish List.

A statement from Action for Housing follows below:

The Action for Housing pressure group has released its wish list ahead of the General Election. Gibraltar will go to the polls in an election before the end of 2023 and as is customary, Action For Housing has compiled a detailed wish list setting out a blueprint for the next government. Gibraltar is currently amid a housing crisis and the group is kept busy assisting those people who are in need or facing very adverse situations . Using our knowledge and years of experience with Gibraltar’s housing system the AFH wish list provides a clear plan for much needed reform.

Immediate commencement of a government building programme to construct flats for rental. The next government should earmark site(s) that to create government rental homes as soon as possible. Legal assistance to be granted to tenants who are facing eviction and who are not people of means. Developers who demolish existing homes in order to construct new buildings must be compelled by law to either rehouse those tenants who are evicted or to compensate them financially in a manner which is adequate to the loss of their homes. Introduce new measures to regulate rents, ensure security of tenure and protect investment made in the acquisition and renting of property in the private sector. An advisory independent committee to be set up by government to study and put forward recommendations to this end. Tax disincentives need to be introduced to reduce multiple homeownership. We need to discourage the concentration of residential property in a few hands. Government funded NGO’s and agencies that provide temporary accommodation need to be better regulated and maintained and available for applicants on government housing waiting lists. We are referring specifically to the workers’ hostels and the women’s refuge. Allow an Action for Housing member to attend the Housing Allocation Committee meetings. Even if it is just in an observer’s capacity. Construct or convert premises for a ‘halfway house’ for single homeless individuals. These accommodations should be on a temporary basis and until proper government accommodations are made available. Single parents to be given bigger premises according to the number of children involved, as per Social Services requirements. Change the Housing waiting list criteria to be used when considering applications from previous property owners. A more flexible approach to those who had to sell because of serious and genuine reasons such as divorce and separation is needed. Unless they made a substantial amount of money that could enable the affected party to purchase a dwelling at market price, he/she must be allowed to be on the government housing list so that they may be eligible to partake of the so called low-cost housing scheme. Individuals who have separated/divorced and have given away their property to their ex-partners and who are placed on the housing waiting list should be given the necessary number of rooms for them to enjoy the company of their child or children, as per Social Services requirements. Housing should introduce a higher rental payment for higher earners living in government rental accommodation. This would be an alternative to means-testing. The Housing department facilities and overall customer care needs to improve. Members of the public who attend the counters at the Housing department need more privacy than is afforded at the moment. More Housing officers should be available to individuals who seek help or advice. Online chats should be an option, especially for those with accessibility issues. The government needs to convene a Housing Advisory Council to discuss and submit proposals on how to address Gibraltar’s housing problems. A realistic, holistic and cost effective urbanisation plan for the upper town and other parts of the old city which would allow residents (not property magnates) to buy properties for personal home ownership. These vacant properties to be sold at affordable prices and with certain attached conditions with regards to timelines for refurbishment and final occupation. Property owners should not be allowed to maintain their properties vacant for an indefinite period of time. The government must stipulate a reasonable period of time for landlords to make good use of their properties. Should this not happen the government should re-possess the said properties.







