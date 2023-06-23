Bayside And Westside Drama Group To Compete In Duncan Rand Youth One Act Play Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 23 June 2023 .

Bayside and Westside Drama Group will be travelling to Medway Little Theatre in Rochester, Kent next month to take part in the Duncan Rand Youth One Act Play Festival.

The group will be performing “Natives” by Glenn Waldron and directed by Natalie Bonavia, and “Ten Minutes”, an original play by the group’s director Julian Felice.

This is the eighth time that the group has participated in the Duncan Rand Festival, winning their last four appearances in the event, most recently last year with their production of The Blue Whale. Their participation reflects the group’s close relationship with Medway Little Theatre’s Youth Company, who in turn take part in the Gibraltar Drama Festival every year. The group’s participation has been made possible thanks to funding from Gibraltar Cultural Services and sponsorship from D&H Ceramics.

A story about three young people trying to figure out their place in the modern world, Natives received an excellent adjudication at this year’s Drama Festival, with Nicholas Raggio winning Best Youth Actor and Esther Tricker and Matthew Navas receiving nominations in their respective categories. For its part, Ten Minutes came second in the 2021 Drama Festival and won Best Original Play. The absurdist tragicomedy is one of Julian’s most successful plays, having been performed twice in London and once in New Jersey, but this will be the first ever all-female production of the play, with Molly Sawyer joining Esther on stage. Rhiannon Hodgson completes the group, providing technical support under the supervision of adult leader Emma Cruz.

