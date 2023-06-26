  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Karl's Service Is Recognised By The Venerable Order Of St John

Written by YGTV Team on .

At Saturday’s St John’s Day Service at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, PC Karl Moody was presented with a bar to his Service Medal of the Order of St John for his work with St John Ambulance.

A statement from the RGP follows below: 

In UK and in a number of Commonwealth countries, the medal is  awarded to recognise conspicuous and long service with the Venerable  Order of St John, particularly in St John Ambulance. It is awarded after  10 years of service with the bar being added after an additional five  years – 15 years in total. 

Karl has been an RGP officer for the last 10 years and, before that, he  served in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment. 

‘When I was with the Regiment, I used some of my spare time driving  Patient Transfer ambulances, taking patients to and from hospitals in  Spain,’ said Karl. 

‘Then I became a First Aid Instructor which is very useful in my work with  the RGP where I also provide First Aid Training.’



