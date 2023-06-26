Karl's Service Is Recognised By The Venerable Order Of St John

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2023 .

At Saturday’s St John’s Day Service at the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned, PC Karl Moody was presented with a bar to his Service Medal of the Order of St John for his work with St John Ambulance.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

In UK and in a number of Commonwealth countries, the medal is awarded to recognise conspicuous and long service with the Venerable Order of St John, particularly in St John Ambulance. It is awarded after 10 years of service with the bar being added after an additional five years – 15 years in total.

Karl has been an RGP officer for the last 10 years and, before that, he served in the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

‘When I was with the Regiment, I used some of my spare time driving Patient Transfer ambulances, taking patients to and from hospitals in Spain,’ said Karl.

‘Then I became a First Aid Instructor which is very useful in my work with the RGP where I also provide First Aid Training.’





