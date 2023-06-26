RAFA Rides Gibraltar 2023

Written by YGTV Team on 26 June 2023 .

The Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA) charity cycle ride has this year been completed by over 1,000 cyclists in 11 countries, raising more than £110,000 to provide welfare support for both serving and veteran personnel who need it the most.

To complete as much "Round The Rock" cycling or static Watt bike distance as they could in a continuous 24-hour relay period, 25 Service Personnel and family members from British Forces Gibraltar took on the challenge. They battled through the heat and traffic of a busy summer day to cover a total of 1,880 km and have so far raised £857 for the Association. All of us would want to express our gratitude to the donors thus far.

Thank you for all your support and we hope to be back again for this event next year!





