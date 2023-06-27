  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Pedal Ready 2023

The Pedal Ready Programme will once again form part of this year’s GSLA summer programme.  

A statement from the Government follows below:

Following on from last year’s successful re-launch of the Pedal Ready Programme, in which over  fifty children took part, The Ministry of Transport is glad to announce Pedal Ready will once again  form part of this year’s GSLA summer programme.  

Pedal Ready (Gibraltar) offers cycling proficiency courses, based on the National Cycle Training  Standards, to improve cycling skills in order to support safe and responsible cycling in Gibraltar.  This is in line with the Ministry’s goals under the Active Travel Strategy, which aims to encourage  more sustainable forms of travel.  

The programme of works, under the Active Travel Strategy, will further encourage the adoption of  cycling through dedicated cycling infrastructure. Used recreationally, or as a means of transport,  cycling is also an excellent way to keep active, empowering individuals and paving the way for a  greener and more child friendly city.  

This course will offer Level 1, which focuses on making sure your bicycle is in tip-top condition, how  to ride smoothly and calmly, how to better control your bike when setting off, breaking and  stopping, as well as teaching children to have a greater awareness of their surroundings when  cycling.  

Level 1 is a one-day course and is primarily geared to children in Year 6. However, allowances may  be made to let children of other ages to participate. The course will be carried out daily from 7th - 11th August between the hours of 9am to 12pm at the Bayside/ Westside School forecourt. 

Children must know how to ride a bicycle and attend with a bicycle that is fit for purpose, including  working brakes, fully inflated tyres, and a helmet. Efforts will be made to provide a bicycle to those  children who do not have one. Waiver forms are also required to be signed by parents/ guardians  prior to the commencement of the course. To register your child please contact the Ministry at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Minister for Transport, The Honourable Paul Balban said, “After last year’s great success, Pedal  Ready is back again teaching children the important skills necessary to be able to ride safely on our  roads. It is important that people sign up quickly to avoid disappointment. Pedal Ready is a great 

way to allow children to gain bicycle-riding confidence providing the necessary skills essential to  promote safe cycling.” 



