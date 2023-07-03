Emergency Services And Other Responding Agencies Conduct Simulation Exercise Of Gibraltar LNG Terminal And North Mole Power Station Emergency Response Plans

Written by YGTV Team on 03 July 2023 .

A Government-led multi-agency Tabletop Exercise (TTX) organised by the Office of Civil Contingencies was conducted last Thursday to practise and evaluate the On-Site and Off-Site Emergency Response Plans of the Gibraltar LNG Terminal and Gibraltar Electricity Authority’s North Mole Power Station (NMPS).

A statement from the Government follows below:

The exercise was attended by senior officers and representatives of the Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service, Airport Fire & Rescue Service, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Health Authority, Director of Public Health, Environmental Agency, Ministry of Environment, Gibraltar Electricity Authority and Gibraltar LNG Terminal Operator.

The triennial Live Exercise (LIVEX) of the Gibraltar LNG Terminal is planned to take place at the end of this year to test the emergency services, responding agencies and Terminal Operators in their response to an incident across the three levels of Operational, Tactical and Strategic Command.

Minister with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento MP, said: “As I have said before with the many exercise scenarios that we need to test throughout the year, it is important that we regularly take part in multi-agency exercises to ensure that, collectively, we are best prepared for any eventuality even though it is highly unlikely that Gibraltar’s Emergency Services would need to respond to the simulated scenarios that were being exercised yesterday. I am very grateful for the work that my staff have carried out in planning for this LNG TTX and future LIVEX and I place a huge emphasis on ensuring that we continue to develop and test our capabilities to effectively respond to a wide-range of threats and risks.”