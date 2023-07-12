Presentation Of The Royal Navy White Ensign To Stephen Balban

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2023 .

The President of the 4x4 Club, which supports the Special Olympics in Gibraltar through activities and annual donations, recently asked Warrant Officer Brian Morris whether they could give a Royal Navy flag to Stephen Balban as a multiple medallist in the Special Olympics and a keen flag collector.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

Stephen has been participating in the Special Olympics for some years; during the 2017 World Games in Austria, he was a member of the hockey squad and earned a medal with the team.

He competed with the swimming team at the 2019 World Games in Malta and won the Gold Medal.

He won the Silver Medal for swimming backstroke at the World Games in Berlin this year.

Stephen works part time with Green Ark tending the plants; as well being a keen horticulturalist he has also been collecting flags from around the world since he was a child.

About 80 members of British Forces Gibraltar welcomed Stephen to the Naval Base today and offered their congratulations for his commitment and achievements. Commander British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy, also presented Stephen with the Royal Navy White Ensign, bringing him one step closer to his aim of collecting every flag imaginable.





