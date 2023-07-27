GHA Consultation on Refurbishment to Front of PCC and Hospital

27 July 2023

The GHA has opened a public consultation on a proposal to establish a single enhanced main entrance for St Bernard’s Hospital and Primary Care Centre, with the aim of improving patient flow and the patient experience.

The proposal is illustrated by an architect’s animation video, which demonstrates the plans to consolidate both the Primary Care Centre and St Bernard’s Hospital with a single entrance and reception area. Creation of a single point of entry will improve patient flow and access whilst freeing up clinical space, with clearway-finding and fully accessible internal and external landscaped facilities.

For the first time ever, the GHA will incorporate digital check-in and screens to facilitate patient flows, wayfinding and an enhanced patient experience, refocussing the efforts of counter staff to those that need specific assistance.

The project will be primarily funded from the generous public donations received in appreciation of GHA’s responses to COVID-19 pandemic. Artwork in the main weatherproofed entryway will recognise the public’s contribution to this major refurbishment of the GHA campus.

The consultation closes on 15 September 2023. Access to the video, consultation document and the opportunity to comment, can be found online: www.gha.gi/fep

The GHA Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan OBE, said: ‘A space utilisation review conducted as part of the Reset, Restart, Recover programme for the modernisation of the GHA showed that we weren’t making the best of the space that we had. This major refurbishment of the GHA campus is funded by the people of Gibraltar and is being done with the people of Gibraltar at its heart. This is why it’s important that we consult our patients and service users as a crucial part of the planning process. Please consider our proposals for this important project to enhance the patient experience and let us know what you think will work, or what could be done differently.’