Chamber Welcomes New Rubbish Collection Arrangements

Written by YGTV Team on 28 July 2023 .

The Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the new rubbish collection arrangements for the Town centre announced by the Government today.

A statement continued: “The Chamber has been lobbying the Government for the last two years to arrange additional collections of rubbish for businesses in Casemates, Main Street and the neighbouring pedestrianised areas.

“The ultimate objective is so that no rubbish is left on the pavements or anywhere on the ground in the pedestrianised areas. This has been both unsightly and unhygienic and gives an appalling impression to tourists and business visitors.

“In recent weeks the Government has arranged additional collections for rubbish in these areas and the Chamber has been asked to notify its members in these areas about the new collections.

The current daily collections (Sunday to Friday) from outside premises on CASEMATES and MAIN STREET ONLY will be BETWEEN 7PM AND 8PM EACH DAY. NO RUBBISH SHOULD BE PUT ON THE STREET BEFORE 7PM or AFTER 8PM. IT SHOULD BE TAKEN TO THE NEAREST BIN STORE INSTEAD.

“ALL PREMISES IN THE PEDESTRIANISED AREAS WHICH ARE NOT IN CASEMATES OR MAIN STREET WILL NEED TO TAKE THEIR RUBBISH TO THE NEAREST BIN STORES.

“After an introductory period all rubbish, whether cardboard, plastic, glass, paper or food waste needs to be taken to the bin stores nearest to each members' premises.

Additional collections for cardboard

“To assist with this there will be additional collections for cardboard from each bin store at 10am each morning from Sunday to Friday. A follow up collection will take place from 12.30pm on the same days each week. The Chamber has asked its members to ensure that their employees flatten boxes before putting them into the bins. Otherwise the bins will fill up too quickly.

“The Chamber has sent a map of each of the bin store locations in the pedestrianised areas. As part of this exercise, the bin store on Governor's Parade is also being expanded and is due to open fully at the beginning of September. The Government also asks local businesses to make every effort to separate their rubbish and dispose of it responsibly in the appropriate bins.

“After an introductory period, government inspectors will be conducting spot checks and issuing fines to people or businesses which leave rubbish on the streets.

“The Chamber appreciates that these changes may mean some additional tasks will need to be undertaken by members, but the objective is worthwhile and will make the pedestrianised areas both cleaner and more attractive as a result.”