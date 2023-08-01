Officers Pass College Of Policing Course

Written by YGTV Team on 01 August 2023 .

Following an inspection in 2020 by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the Royal Gibraltar Police continued to improve its approach of auditing crime and incident recording.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Two RGP officers have since successfully passed written and oral exams to become Force Crime Registrars within the force.

In their recent inspection, HMICFRS praised the RGP for the accurate improvements made to recording of crime and were satisfied with the resilience of the unit to do the auditing.

Police Constable Kris Timmins and Police Sergeant Louis Bruzon completed a week-long College of Policing Course in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Coventry, followed by six months of assessments.

The officers are now responsible for making sure that the Force continues to adhere to Home Office standards in how it records all crimes committed on the Rock.





