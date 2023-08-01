  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Officers Pass College Of Policing Course

Written by YGTV Team on .

Following an inspection in 2020 by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabularies and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), the Royal Gibraltar Police continued to improve its approach of auditing crime and incident recording.  

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Two RGP officers have since successfully passed written and oral exams to become  Force Crime Registrars within the force. 

In their recent inspection, HMICFRS praised the RGP for the accurate improvements  made to recording of crime and were satisfied with the resilience of the unit to do the  auditing. 

Police Constable Kris Timmins and Police Sergeant Louis Bruzon completed a  week-long College of Policing Course in Ryton-on-Dunsmore, Coventry, followed by  six months of assessments. 

The officers are now responsible for making sure that the Force continues to adhere  to Home Office standards in how it records all crimes committed on the Rock.



share with Whatsapp