SNAG Calls For Public Apology From Minister Bossano Following Comments Comments Made On Supported Employment

Written by YGTV Team on 02 August 2023 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it is "deeply concerned and offended" by the comments made by Minister Bossano during his interviews with GBC regarding supported employment for people with disabilities.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) is deeply concerned and offended by the recent comments made by Minister Sir Joe Bossano in his interviews concerning supported employment for people with disabilities.

We find his remarks to be highly offensive, insulting, and perpetuating ableism, and we call on him to publicly apologise to all disabled people and their loved ones for the damage caused.



In the interviews aired on GBC Radio and TV, Minister Sir Joe Bossano expressed views that labeled people with disabilities as lacking abilities that non disabled people have, unproductive, suggesting they might be more vulnerable to illness and in need of protection under protected employment. Such language and sentiments not only display a lack of understanding about how 'SUPPORTED' employment should work but also showcases a fundamental lack of appreciation for the abilities and unique strengths of people with disabilities.



As an organisation advocating for the rights and inclusion of disabled individuals, we stand united with the rest of Gibraltar in denouncing these ableist and ill-informed comments. We firmly believe that society must break barriers and eradicate ableism to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for all.



The interviews conducted by Minister Sir Joe Bossano reflect a troubling mentality towards disabled individuals. Rather than promoting understanding and celebrating the diverse capabilities of people with disabilities, these remarks propagate harmful stereotypes and hinder the progress we and many others have worked tirelessly to achieve in creating an inclusive society.



We call on Minister Sir Joe Bossano and his Government to recognise the gravity of his comments and issue a public apology to all those affected by his words. Furthermore, we urge him to address the following points:



1. To consider urgently handing over the duties as the Minister responsible for 'supported employment' to a Minister who better understands the concept and the significance of fostering inclusive work environments and expresses views that promote and encourage people with disabilities rather than offend them

2. Recognise the capabilities and strengths of people with disabilities and promote their inclusion in the workforce.

3. Work towards dismantling ableist attitudes and promoting positive perceptions of disabled individuals.



We stress that comments like these not only set back progress but also inflict emotional harm on disabled people, their families, and the community we all live in. Together with disabled individuals, their loved ones, civil society movements, NGOs, and professionals, we have strived to remove ableism from our society and create a more accepting community for everyone.



As an organisation committed to advancing the rights of disabled individuals, we stand by our previous statement and hope for a constructive dialogue to foster understanding and positive change. None of the points made in our previous press statement to Sir Joe were indeed tackled, and so we feel obliged to once again ask these questions.



**SNAG's inquiries for Minister Bossano are as follows:**



**1. Enrolment in Supported Internships and Inclusive Apprenticeships:** How many young people are currently enrolled in Supported Internships or Inclusive Apprenticeships in Gibraltar? Are these programs available locally, and if so, what measures are in place to ensure their successful implementation?



**2. Participation of Private Sector Employers:** Perhaps Minister Bossano could shed some light on how many employers from the private sector are actively involved in the supported employment scheme? SNAG recognises the potential commitment from private entities to employ workers with disabilities and seeks clarity on how they can effectively participate in the scheme, as well as any expectations or charter that has been developed in collaboration with employers.



**3. Staff and Resources at Supported Employment Company LTD:** SNAG highlights the vital role of Supported Employment agencies. Therefore, SNAG requests information on the current staff complement of the Supported Employment Company in Gibraltar, including the number of Job Coaches, Supported Employment Practitioners, and personnel available to address the needs of this growing population. Additionally, SNAG urges consideration for increasing resources and budgets to adequately support the demands of this critical service. The employment of more trained staff is essential.