Minister Cortes Congratulates Dancers

Written by YGTV Team on 04 August 2023 .

Minister for Culture, John Cortes, met with the four dance schools who represented Gibraltar at the Global Dance Open Finals 2023 held recently in Ávila, Spain, where Gibraltar won the cup for the Best Nation.

Well over a hundred dancers and teachers from Danza Academy,Mediterranean Dance School, The Showdance Company and Stylos Dance Studios gathered in John Mackintosh Square where the Minister congratulated them for their achievement and encouraged them to continue in Dance, and to represent Gibraltar proudly.

Minister Cortes said: “All of Gibraltar is proud of their achievements, individually, as schools, and collectively in representation of Gibraltar. Our achievements in Dance are outstanding and at an International level of recognition, and this is thanks to the hard and expert work of the teachers and the dancers, and also of the support of all the many families involved. I am certain that Gibraltar will continue to shine in the world of the performing arts for many years to come”.



