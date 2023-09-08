Gun Salute For Anniversary Of King Charles’ Accession To Throne

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment, led by members of Thomson’s Battery, conducted a 21 round Royal Gun Salute to mark the 1st anniversary of His Majesty King Charles III’s accession to the throne.

A statement continued: “The salute was executed with immense pride and decorum at His Majesty’s Naval Base, Gibraltar at 12:00, akin to Royal Gun Salutes that have been conducted across the United Kingdom.. The Inspecting Officers on this occasion were the trio of His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, the Chief Minister, the Honourable Fabian Picardo, and Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy.

“The Gun Salute was also the final ceremonial duty that Major Lance Mauro will conduct ahead of his retirement in early 2024 from regular service. Major Mauro took the opportunity to say that he was “proud of the hard work the Battery has put in to ensure it was a resounding success.”

“Thomson’s Battery eagerly anticipates its 50th Anniversary on the 15th of September, where they aim to commemorate and celebrate the occasion with both the serving and retired members of the Regiment as well as the people of Gibraltar.”