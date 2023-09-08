Medicinal Cannabis Products to be Available to GHA Patients

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Government has announced that, following the successful completion of the necessary training by GHA doctors, agreement has been reached with Cantourage UK, accredited suppliers of medicinal cannabis products, subject to final detail, which will allow the prescribing of such products to patients with certain conditions.

Co-Founder of Cantourage UK, Joshua Cuby, said: “We are delighted to be working with the Government of Gibraltar and the GHA in developing and implementing a medical cannabis framework in Gibraltar. Using our first-hand experience treating thousands of patients in the UK and Germany, we are committed to providing eligible patients in Gibraltar with natural alternative treatments to help those with chronic conditions get a far better quality of life. In particular, we are eager to support patients where more traditional medication therapies have failed. We have a strong affinity to Gibraltar and look forward to applying our knowledge and experience to medical cannabis patients in Gibraltar. None of this would have been possible without the hard work and determination of my co-founders, as well as our doctors, nurses, medical director and international growers, not to mention the invaluable support of Dr Krish Rawal. They have all been instrumental in implementing this life changing initiative for patients in Gibraltar.”

Minister for Public Health, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “We have been working on making these medicinal products available to patients who will benefit from them for some time, and I am delighted that we have been able to ensure that this happens.”