Minister Daryanani Announces Beautification for Chatham Counterguard

Written by YGTV Team on 08 September 2023 .

The Minister for Business, Vijay Daryanani, has announced the beautification of Chatham Counterguard.

The Minister says he had produced a plan two years ago which was put on hold due to other financial priorities. The plan has now been developed further and works can commence once the businesses give the go ahead after a consultation process with the Government.

The works will involve more greenery, standardized awnings, tables with matching chairs, paving repairs and improved lighting.

Minister Daryanani commented: “Chatham Counterguard has become the go-to place for people of all ages and we would like to improve the location. The businesses themselves feel that we could see more improvement in the area and this is something the Government is keen on delivering. I will work with all concerned to produce something impressive that we can all be proud of. We want Chatham to be visited by locals and tourists alike and this will only happen if we give it the facelift it deserves.”